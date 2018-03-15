Russia reiterates commitment to Karabakh conflict settlement

15:31, 15 Mar 2018
Off

Russia is discussing the issue of Nagorno Karaabakh conflict settlement with a range of partners, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, the countries of the region, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a press briefing today.

“It’s normal and it’s part of diplomatic work,” she said, when asked whether the Karabakh issue was touched upon during a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey.

Zakharova said that “Russia is committed to the Karabakh conflict settlement within the framework of the existing agreements, and we are actively trying to contribute to the full-format resolution of this complex problem.”

Maria Zakharova refrained from comments on Artsakh leader’s visit to Washington and his meetings in the US Congress.

“It’s a question to be addressed to the US,” she said.

Comments

Recent News

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Artsakh President's visit to Washington important

15:13, 15 Mar 2018

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE Mission to its front-lines

13:39, 15 Mar 2018

Life & Style: Kim Kardashian's Armenian culture still influences her life

12:46, 15 Mar 2018

Artsakh State Minister hosted at Australia's NSW Parliament

11:30, 15 Mar 2018

U.S. Congressmen awarded Artsakh's Presidential Medals of Gratitude

11:08, 15 Mar 2018

Armenia, Denmark agree to facilitate visa issuance

10:42, 15 Mar 2018

Artsakh President visits U.S. Congress

10:24, 15 Mar 2018

Candidates Tournament: Armenia's Aronian defeats Karjakin in Round 4

09:42, 15 Mar 2018

Arsene Wenger not surprised by Mkhitaryan's stunning form

18:29, 14 Mar 2018

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

17:44, 14 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Artsakh President's visit to Washington important

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE Mission to its front-lines

Life & Style: Kim Kardashian's Armenian culture still influences her life

Artsakh State Minister hosted at Australia's NSW Parliament

U.S. Congressmen awarded Artsakh's Presidential Medals of Gratitude

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia