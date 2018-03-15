Russia reiterates commitment to Karabakh conflict settlement

Russia is discussing the issue of Nagorno Karaabakh conflict settlement with a range of partners, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, the countries of the region, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a press briefing today.

“It’s normal and it’s part of diplomatic work,” she said, when asked whether the Karabakh issue was touched upon during a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey.

Zakharova said that “Russia is committed to the Karabakh conflict settlement within the framework of the existing agreements, and we are actively trying to contribute to the full-format resolution of this complex problem.”

Maria Zakharova refrained from comments on Artsakh leader’s visit to Washington and his meetings in the US Congress.

“It’s a question to be addressed to the US,” she said.