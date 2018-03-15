Thomas De Waal: No major geopolitical contestation in Karabakh conflict

18:22, 15 Mar 2018
Off

Unlike other post-Soviet conflicts there is a political equilibrium in the Karabakh conflict, says Thomas De Waal, senior fellow with Carnegie Europe.

“There is no major geopolitical contestation in this conflict,” Waal said at an international conference in Yerevan on “Prospects of Peace in Nagorno Karabakh.”

According to him, the major powers are more interested in their bilateral interest with Baku and Yerevan rather than resolving the conflict

“The same applies to Russia. Russia’s main interest in this region is not based on this conflict, it’s based on its relationship with Baku and Yerevan.”

He said “there is a remarkably strong consensus between the United States, Russia and Europe on how this conflict should be resolved.”

He stressed that there is ambiguity on the Ngaorno Karabakh status issue, there’s no clear international stance on what the final status should be.

According to the expert, there is much more diplomatic information war around this conflict. “We see Armenians and Azerbaijanis arguing endlessly about historical issues and legal precedents. This is perpetuated by the ambiguous status of Nagorno Karabkh.”

He said Yerevan and Baku are cautious in making concessions because fashions change regarding the issue of secession.

“The instinctive attitude in the world is that secession is a bad thing, but we also have exceptions here. We can name Eritrea, East Timor, South Sudan and, of course, Kosovo recognized by most of the major Western powers.”

“I think the Kosovo precedent had major effect in inspiring the Armenian side not to give up on the sovereignty issue,” Thomas de Waal said.

He said fashions have changed in a different way since 2014 in Crimea. The fashion is now to talk much more strongly about territorial integrity.  “We see routine statements by Western leaders about territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine. This, in turn, has inspired Azerbaijan.”

“This was indeed a major issue at the Eastern Partnership summit, where Azerbaijan wanted the territorial integrity in the final statement, in the end the final statement.”

In this situation where fashions change it is not surprising that the sides take the “wait and see” attitude to see how the international stance on the final status changes.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

17:16, 15 Mar 2018

Dean Cain hopes all countries will recognize Armenian Genocide

16:59, 15 Mar 2018

Russia reiterates commitment to Karabakh conflict settlement

15:31, 15 Mar 2018

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Artsakh President's visit to Washington important

15:13, 15 Mar 2018

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE Mission to its front-lines

13:39, 15 Mar 2018

Life & Style: Kim Kardashian's Armenian culture still influences her life

12:46, 15 Mar 2018

Artsakh State Minister hosted at Australia's NSW Parliament

11:30, 15 Mar 2018

U.S. Congressmen awarded Artsakh's Presidential Medals of Gratitude

11:08, 15 Mar 2018

Armenia, Denmark agree to facilitate visa issuance

10:42, 15 Mar 2018

Artsakh President visits U.S. Congress

10:24, 15 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

Dean Cain hopes all countries will recognize Armenian Genocide

Russia reiterates commitment to Karabakh conflict settlement

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Artsakh President's visit to Washington important

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE Mission to its front-lines

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia