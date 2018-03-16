Arsenal beat AC Milan to reach Europa League quarterfinals

Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League as a controversially awarded penalty and a goalkeeping mistake helped end AC Milan’s hopes of a comeback at Emirates Stadium, the BBC reports.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg in the San Siro, the Gunners fell behind on the night when Hakan Calhanoglu produced a wonderful finish from 30 yards after being allowed to run unchallenged.

Arsenal quickly levelled, though, as Welbeck went down under minimal contact from Ricardo Rodriguez and scored the subsequent penalty.

After highly rated Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Granit Xhaka’s long-range attempt to squirm into the net, Welbeck sealed a third straight win with a close-range header.

Victory meant Arsenal reached a European quarter-final for the first time since 2010.

They will learn their last-eight opponents when the draw takes place on Friday from 12:00 GMT.