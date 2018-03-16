Arsenal face CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Arsenal will play Russian club CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinals as they look to win the Europa League for the first time and seal a place in next season’s Champions League, ESPN reports.

Atletico Madrid, twice winners, face Sporting Lisbon while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, in the competition for the first time, take on Marseille.

Lazio, meanwhile, face Austrian side RB Salzburg.

The first legs of the quarterfinal matches will be played on April 5, with the return legs being played on April 12.

The Europa League final takes place in Lyon on May 16.