Artsakh’s Sahakyan meets with American scientists and experts in Washington

11:00, 16 Mar 2018
On 15 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Washington the Center for the National Interest, met with a group of American scientists and experts.

President Sahakyan touched upon issues related to the state-building process in Artsakh, domestic and foreign policy, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The President stressed the importance of such meetings and discussions in gaining first-hand information, neutralizing stereotypes and prejudices.

“I would like to highlight that we were interested in establishing sustainable ties with leading research centers, deepen and expand them at a consistent basis, considering this among pivotal directions for better comprehension and understanding of global trends as well as developing analytical thought in our country,”President Sahakyan said.

At the end of the meeting Bako Sahakyan responded to the question raised by the attendees.

President Bako Sahakyan also met in the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington with heads of American Armenian community structures to discuss issues related to the Artsakh state-building process, socioeconomic development of the republic, the Motherland-Diaspora ties and implementation of diverse programs in our country.

President Sahakyan extended gratitude to the attendees, underlining that the involvement of the American Armenian community in the life of Artsakh was very much palpable, with numerous programs being carried out due to their immediate participation.

Bako Sahakyan also recognized the important role of the U.S. Armenian organisations in international recognition of Artsakh and making our country recognizable worldwide.

President  awarded chairman of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Perch Sedrakyan with “Mesrop Mashtots” order for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic .

