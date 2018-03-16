At least six dead in Florida university bridge collapse

13:22, 16 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP

 

At least six people have been killed and nine others hurt after a footbridge collapsed near Florida International University in Miami, the BBC reports.

Police announced the deaths after rescuers spent the night searching for victims trapped beneath the structure.

The 862-tonne, 174ft (53m) bridge fell over an eight-lane motorway on Thursday afternoon, crushing at least eight vehicles, police said.

The bridge was erected on Saturday in just six hours.

It was built using a method called “accelerated bridge construction” to avoid traffic disruption. A major section of the bridge was assembled on the side of the road and then raised into place.

