Co-Chairs brief Minsk Group on Karabakh peace efforts

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as the Special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, briefed members of the Minsk group about their efforts towards finding a solution to the Karabakh conflict, the Permanent Representation of France to the OSCE said in a Twitter post.

Co-présidents 🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇸 du Groupe de Minsk font point @OSCE sur leurs efforts en faveur de la résolution du conflit entre Arménie & Azerbaïdjan sur #HautKarabagh




