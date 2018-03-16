Eight injured in ski-lift accident in Geirgia’s Gudauri

17:12, 16 Mar 2018

Photo: Sputnik/Evgeniy Filippov

A ski-lift accident in Georgia’s eastern Gudauri resort has left 8 people injured, Georgia.ge quotes the Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia as saying.

Sputnik Georgia reported that the ropeway’s malfunction was caused by an engine failure. There are four Russians, two Ukrainians and a Swede among the injured.

Some people, seeing the mess downhill, jumped down from the ropeway, while those, who remained on top of the mountain were rescued by an emergency response group.

Gudauri is a ski resort located on the south-facing plateau of the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia at an elevation of 2,200 meters above sea level with a skiable area enjoying maximum exposure to the sun.

Comments

