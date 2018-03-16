Sharmazanov urges CSTO to condemn Baku’s “non-constructive actions”

Edward Sharmazanov, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly, had a meeting with Pyotr Ryabukhin, Executive Secretary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

The parties attached importance to the reinforcement of parliamentary cooperation between CSTO member states and emphasized the need to solve conflicts exceptionally in a peaceful way.

“The Azerbaijani leadership’s non-constructive statements and actions are condemnable, and the CSTO PA is obliged to react very strongly,” Sharmazanov said.

According to him, the recent military exercises in Azerbaijan were a violation of international standards.

During the meeting the parties stressed the unacceptability of bellicose rhetoric.