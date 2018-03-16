Strasbourg hosts photo exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

10:44, 16 Mar 2018
On March 13, the solemn opening of the photo exhibition ‘Artsakh – Hidden Treasure’ took place in the Aubette Grand Hall in Strasbourg, France. The photos present the rich nature and the everyday life of the people of Artsakh, its historical and cultural heritage.

The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, was organized jointly by the Permanent Representation of Artsakh to France, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the Council of Europe, and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.

Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan, members of the City Council, representatives of the local self-government bodies, NGOs, and the Armenian community of France were present at the event.

