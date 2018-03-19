Armenia represented at Leipzig Book Fair

Armenia was represented at the Leipzig Book Fair from March 15 to 18. Armenia’s first-ever participation was supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Armenian Embassy to Germany.

The Armenian booth featured works by classical and modern writers, art works, publications on Armenian history by Armenian and foreign authors.

Within the framework of the event, Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan had meetings with Oliver Zille, Director of the Leipzig Book Fair, as well as heads of large publishing houses. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of opening of the Goethe Center in Armenia in popularizing the German language.

The parties agreed to expand Armenia’s participation in the future.

The Leipzig Book Fair and its reading festival “Leipzig liest” are the spring events of the book and media sector. Authors, readers and publishing companies meet to collect information, to engage in exchange and discover what is new.