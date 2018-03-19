Armenia to host meeting on managing sites of religious interest in Eastern Europe

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia in cooperation with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the Armenian National Commission for UNESCO will organize and host a Regional Thematic Expert Consultation meeting on sustainable management of the World Heritage properties of religious interest focused on Eastern Europe. It is scheduled from 18 to 22 April 2018 in Yerevan (Armenia).

The international experts, invited speakers, local officials, representatives of religious communities and international organizations will present their case studies in order to illustrate the main challenges in governance, management and use of the World Heritage properties of religious interest.

The meeting is organized within the framework of the UNESCO Initiative on Heritage of Religious Interest and in response to the World Heritage Committee Decision 5D adopted at its 40th session (Istanbul, 2016), which urged the States Parties to contribute to the implementation of the Thematic Programmes and Initiatives.