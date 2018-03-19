Armenia’s President does not rule out he could be nominated for Prime Minister

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan has not ruled out the possibility of being nominated for the post of Prime Minister after his term in office expires.

Speaking to Tert.am website, the President said he does not pretend to the post, but added: “I cannot ignore the reality and consider that I have no responsibility for the smooth course of our country in the future.”

“It’s no secret to anyone that the Republican Party of Armenia, which assumed the responsibility to form a government as a result of the parliamentary elections, and its coalition partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun have discussed the issue for months in different formats, although the discussions have not reached the institutional level,” President Sargsyan said.

“I don’t know when these discussions will be completed. But if we finally decide that I’m putting forward my candidacy, it would be done with one reservation – that along with carrying out my constitutional duties in full, I will be paying more time to sharing experience with young leaders,” the President said.

The National Assembly chose Armen Sarkissian, a former Prime Minister and Ambassador to Britain, as President on March 2. Sarkissian is expected to be sworn in at a special sitting of the Parliament on April 9.