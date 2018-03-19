Artsakh President visits St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Churches in Washington

11:17, 19 Mar 2018
Off

On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Churches in Washington, to be present at the Divine Liturgies, meet with a group of representatives of the diocesan councils and the local Armenian community.

Issues related to the development of Artsakh, its ties with the Diaspora and others were discussed in a warm and informal atmosphere.

President Sahakyan stressed the significant role of the Washington Armenian Community in the Diaspora, extending gratitude for the constant support rendered to Artsakh.

Comments

Recent News

Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh peace remains a priority for Armenia and Artsakh

18:46, 19 Mar 2018

Venice Commission: Armenia’s new draft law on freedom of conscience an improvement

17:54, 19 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates car to soldiers' rehabilitation center in Armenia - Photos

17:25, 19 Mar 2018

The UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

16:18, 19 Mar 2018

Armenia to host meeting on managing sites of religious interest in Eastern Europe

14:52, 19 Mar 2018

Armenia represented at Leipzig Book Fair

14:40, 19 Mar 2018

Polish Senators visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

13:44, 19 Mar 2018

Brussels Airlines to resume flights to Yerevan

12:33, 19 Mar 2018

Armenian American community leaders salute Artsakh President’s successful week in Washington

11:01, 19 Mar 2018

Sargsyan congratulates Putin on victory

10:18, 19 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh peace remains a priority for Armenia and Artsakh

Venice Commission: Armenia’s new draft law on freedom of conscience an improvement

Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates car to soldiers' rehabilitation center in Armenia - Photos

The UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

Armenia to host meeting on managing sites of religious interest in Eastern Europe

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia