Artsakh President visits St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Churches in Washington

On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Churches in Washington, to be present at the Divine Liturgies, meet with a group of representatives of the diocesan councils and the local Armenian community.

Issues related to the development of Artsakh, its ties with the Diaspora and others were discussed in a warm and informal atmosphere.

President Sahakyan stressed the significant role of the Washington Armenian Community in the Diaspora, extending gratitude for the constant support rendered to Artsakh.