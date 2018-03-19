Brussels Airlines to resume flights to Yerevan

The Belgian Brussels Airlines has been licensed by the General department of Civil Aviation of Armenia to operate regular Brussesl-Yerevan-Brussels flights fron June 2.

The flights will be carried out once a week from June 2 to July 2, as well as between August 29 and October 27. Two flights a week will be operated between July 3 and August 28.

The possibility of resuming flights between Yerevan and Brussels was discussed during a meeting during a meeting in Yerevan between Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan and Brussels Airlines Vice-President Herman Carpentier last month.