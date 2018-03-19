Polish Senators visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The delegation of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Republic of Poland led by its Chairman Marek Rocki visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

The Polish Senators laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

The guests visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, watched the exhibitions and left notes in the guestbook.

Offering condolences over the genocide committed against the Armenian nation, Marek Rocki noted that cruel crimes were perpetrated against the Armenian and Polish peoples last century and noted that everything should be done for the younger generation in both countries to be able to peacefully build its future.

“I’m impressed. It’s difficult to come out of here indifferent,” he said.