The UK and EU agree terms for Brexit transition period

16:18, 19 Mar 2018
The UK and EU have agreed on a “large part” of the agreement that will lead to the “orderly withdrawal” of the UK, the BBC reports.

The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the two sides had agreed on a transition period, calling the announcement a “decisive step”.

He spoke after meeting with the UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis.

The transitional period will begin from Brexit day – 29 March 2019 – and is designed to smooth the path to the future permanent relationship.

Mr Barnier said there was agreement on the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU after Brexit.

Both the UK and the EU hope the terms of an agreement on the transitional period can be signed off at the EU summit this week.

