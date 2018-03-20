Be happy! March 20 is International Day of Happiness

13:10, 20 Mar 2018
Off

March 20 is celebrated as International Day of Happiness.

What is the International Day of Happiness? It’s a day to be happy, of course! Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

In 2015 the UN launched 17 Sustainable Development Goals that seek to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet – three key aspects that lead to well-being and happiness.

