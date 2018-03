Photo: AFP

The world’s last surviving male northern white rhino has died after months of ill health, his carers said, the BBC reports.

Sudan, who lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, was put to sleep on Monday after age-related complications worsened.

His death at the age of 45 leaves only two females of the subspecies alive in the world.

Hope for preserving the northern white rhino now lies in developing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques.