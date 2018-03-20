Trade turnover between Armenia and Italy grew 25% in 2017

18:45, 20 Mar 2018
Off

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received outgoing Italian Ambassador to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli on completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

Karen Karapetyan thanked the Ambassador for the work done since December, 2013 toward developing the Armenian-Italian relations and wished him every success in his future activities. Highly appreciative of the ongoing cooperation in political and cultural spheres, the Prime Minister made a point of further steps aimed at deepening economic ties.

“In this respect, we have much more potential than we what is actually realized. Armenia and Italy boasted a 25% growth in commodity turnover in 2017, and we hope that this trend will continue owing to the active efforts of the Intergovernmental Commission,” he said. The Premier attached importance to cooperation with Italy in the frame of EU-Armenia relations.

Ambassador Giovanni Ricciulli thanked Karen Karapetyan for close cooperation and went on to underscore that sound trends in business relations have been observed in Armenian-Italian relations over the past few years. He noted that the Armenian Government’s active efforts have resulted in increased interest for Armenia among Italian business circles. “I am sure that this interest will bring about good results in the near future,” Giovanni Ricciulli said.

As they discussed other issues of topical interest, the parties touched upon the possibility of launching direct air flights and highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Italian intergovernmental commission, which held its first session last year.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia to set up Francophonie Village in downtown Yerevan

17:21, 20 Mar 2018

World Bank, Armenia discuss 2018-2022 partnership framework

16:32, 20 Mar 2018

Two killed as Yerevan-Moscow bus runs into truck in Russia’s Pavlovsk

15:27, 20 Mar 2018

Francophone PA delegation pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

14:47, 20 Mar 2018

Arthur Abraham vs. Patrick Nielsen on April 28

13:53, 20 Mar 2018

Be happy! March 20 is International Day of Happiness

13:10, 20 Mar 2018

Sarkozy in police custody over campaign financing

12:53, 20 Mar 2018

Last male northern white rhino dies

11:18, 20 Mar 2018

Trump bans deals in Venezuela's cryptocurrency

10:49, 20 Mar 2018

Artsakh forces down Azeri drone

10:38, 20 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia to set up Francophonie Village in downtown Yerevan

World Bank, Armenia discuss 2018-2022 partnership framework

Two killed as Yerevan-Moscow bus runs into truck in Russia’s Pavlovsk

Francophone PA delegation pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Arthur Abraham vs. Patrick Nielsen on April 28

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia