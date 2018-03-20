Trade turnover between Armenia and Italy grew 25% in 2017

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received outgoing Italian Ambassador to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli on completion of his diplomatic mission in our country.

Karen Karapetyan thanked the Ambassador for the work done since December, 2013 toward developing the Armenian-Italian relations and wished him every success in his future activities. Highly appreciative of the ongoing cooperation in political and cultural spheres, the Prime Minister made a point of further steps aimed at deepening economic ties.

“In this respect, we have much more potential than we what is actually realized. Armenia and Italy boasted a 25% growth in commodity turnover in 2017, and we hope that this trend will continue owing to the active efforts of the Intergovernmental Commission,” he said. The Premier attached importance to cooperation with Italy in the frame of EU-Armenia relations.

Ambassador Giovanni Ricciulli thanked Karen Karapetyan for close cooperation and went on to underscore that sound trends in business relations have been observed in Armenian-Italian relations over the past few years. He noted that the Armenian Government’s active efforts have resulted in increased interest for Armenia among Italian business circles. “I am sure that this interest will bring about good results in the near future,” Giovanni Ricciulli said.

As they discussed other issues of topical interest, the parties touched upon the possibility of launching direct air flights and highlighted the importance of the Armenian-Italian intergovernmental commission, which held its first session last year.