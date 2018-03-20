Trump congratulates Putin over victory

US President Donald Trump has spoken to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his electoral victory two days ago, the BBC reports.

He said they would meet in the “not too distant future” to discuss the arms race, Ukraine and Syria.

Mr Trump said the arms race between the US and Russia was “getting out of control… but we will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have”.

Mr Putin was re-elected by a landslide, with more than 76% of the vote, for a fourth six-year term.