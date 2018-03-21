Armenia joins Creative Europe programme

18:18, 21 Mar 2018
Armenia has become the fourth of the EU’s Eastern Partner countries, after Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, to join the Creative Europe programme. The relevant agreement was signed on 20 March by the EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, and the country’s Minister of Culture, Armen Amiryan, at a ceremony in Brussels.

After the signing ceremony, Commissioner Navracsics said: “I welcome this new opportunity to strengthen EU-Armenia cooperation through culture.”

“The signature of this agreement is one of the concrete deliverables of the EU strategy on international cultural relations. […] I am very happy to be building bridges during our European Year of Cultural Heritage which is a great opportunity to increase awareness of our common cultural heritage across the continent.”

According to the EU press release, the agreement will first have to be ratified by the Armenian Parliament before Armenian applicants are eligible to participate in the 2018 Creative Europe calls for proposals.

Creative Europe is the European Commission’s programme supporting cultural diversity and the competitiveness of the European cultural and creative sectors and foresees the participation of countries covered by the European Neighbourhood Policy.

