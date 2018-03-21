Artaskh’s Sahakyan attends conference in Lebanon dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia

11:36, 21 Mar 2018
Off

On 21 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in the town of Antelias at a solemn opening ceremony of a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia’s Independence where he delivered a speech.

The President noted that the year of 1918 was among the most breakthrough periods of our people’s history when the Armenians restored their lost for centuries national statehood.

“The restoration of the independent statehood was not just a declaration. Neither was it a gift presented to us on a silver platter. People standing at the edge of annihilation who were exposed to a genocide and slaughter only three years before, not only found the power to stand up for their own destiny and country, but also defeated the genocidal enemy in the decisive battles. Such developments and victories still seem to be incredible and mysterious to some. To some, but it is not to us, not to our people. The secret of such a feat lies in the unshakable faith of our nation in God and its own strength, in being a single whole with the native land, in inexhaustible optimism and selflessness”, stressed the President of the Artsakh Republic.

Bako Sahakyan highlighted that feats of 1918 and epoch-making victories had been the source of inspiration and stimulation for our people for decades. “It is hard to overestimate the impetus that they gave to our people on different fronts of the Second World War and during the years of the Artsakh liberation struggle. Today they are important components of the national pride and vitality of our people in the Diaspora and the Motherland too”, noted the President.

At the end of his speech President Sahakyan underlined that Artsakh was standing firmly and persistently struggling together with Mother Armenia and the Diaspora for further developing and strengthening the independent Armenian statehood, for cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties, for the bright and reliable future. “This is the token of our heroic battles, and we are all obliged to do everything possible in this direction”, concluded Bako Sahakyan.

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, representatives of scientific, political and public circles of Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora and various countries partook at the conference.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh President meets with His Holiness Aram I in Antelias

12:45, 21 Mar 2018

Grand Concert of La Francophonie in Geneva in honor of Armenia

10:05, 21 Mar 2018

How Armenians helped develop photography in the Ottoman Empire and beyond

10:00, 21 Mar 2018

Trump congratulates Putin over victory

22:20, 20 Mar 2018

Film dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement screened in Brussels

20:15, 20 Mar 2018

Trade turnover between Armenia and Italy grew 25% in 2017

18:45, 20 Mar 2018

Armenia to set up Francophonie Village in downtown Yerevan

17:21, 20 Mar 2018

World Bank, Armenia discuss 2018-2022 partnership framework

16:32, 20 Mar 2018

Two killed as Yerevan-Moscow bus runs into truck in Russia’s Pavlovsk

15:27, 20 Mar 2018

Francophone PA delegation pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

14:47, 20 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh President meets with His Holiness Aram I in Antelias

Grand Concert of La Francophonie in Geneva in honor of Armenia

How Armenians helped develop photography in the Ottoman Empire and beyond

Trump congratulates Putin over victory

Film dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement screened in Brussels

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia