Artsakh President meets with His Holiness Aram I in Antelias

On 21 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Antelias with Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia Aram I and a group of the Catholicosate supreme clergymen.

Various issues relating to the Motherland-Diaspora, church-society interrelations, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy and regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

The President expressed his gratitude to Aram I for the constant support to Artsakh highlighting the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in maintaining the Armenian national identity in the Diaspora and strengthening ties with the Motherland.