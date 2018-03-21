Dozens dead in Kabul New Year attack

At least 29 people have been killed and 52 wounded in a suspected suicide bomb attack near a shrine in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say, the BBC reports.

Initial reports suggest the bomber attacked a crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered to celebrate the start of Nowruz, the New Year festival.

Many in the crowd were minority Shia. Reports say the number killed may rise.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the bombing. Sectarian attacks on Shias have increased in recent years. Many have been attributed to IS.