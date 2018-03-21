Gregory of Narek statue installed in Vatican Gardens

17:59, 21 Mar 2018
Off

A two-meter-tall statue of Gregory of Narek, a 10th-century Armenian priest, has been installed in the Vatican Gardens, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said in a Facebook post.

In 2016 Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan presented a small model of the statue to Pope Francis, as a symbol of the Pontiff’s “pilgrimage to the first Christian nation.”

President Sargsyan then voiced hope that a bigger statue would be installed in the Vatican in the future. Pope liked the statue and gave his consent, the Ambassador said.

“Soon afterwards a creative team headed by People’s Artist of Armenia, creator of St. Gregory’s statue David Yerevantsi started working on the project. Architect Mikael Hasratyan and project manager Vardan Karapetyan got involved in the work and my friend Artur Janibekyan, who is very devoted to promoting Narek worldwide, joined me as the second sponsor of the statue,” said Mikayel Minasyan.

The statue will officially be unveiled on April 5.

On February 23, 2015, Pope Francis declared St Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church, a title going to selected saints whose teaching and life have a special importance for the Catholic Church.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

ANCA calls for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase Bell 412 helicopters

22:02, 22 Jun 2018

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

18:45, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

18:36, 22 Jun 2018

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

16:42, 22 Jun 2018

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

15:59, 22 Jun 2018

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

15:15, 22 Jun 2018

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

14:24, 22 Jun 2018

Portraits by Yousuf Karsh to be showcased at Dayton Art Institute

12:48, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian FM attends Eastern Partnership Ministerial Dialogue in Minsk

11:30, 22 Jun 2018

Senate attempts to block Turkey from getting F-35 stealth jet

10:02, 22 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

ANCA calls for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase Bell 412 helicopters

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia