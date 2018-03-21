Presidents of Armenia, Iran exchange congratulations on Nowruz

President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the spring holiday of Nowruz, wishing him robust health and fruitful activity, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran, President’s Press Office reported.

President Sargsyan expressed the hope that the year 1397 under the Iranian calendar will be a year of progress and achievements for Iran, and a period of long-term and strategic programs for the Armenian-Iranian relationship.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the deeply rooted Armenian-Iranian friendship prompts the two sides to assess at their true value the achievements of the past and live up to the spirit of good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Iran, which are the cradles of civilizations.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, in turn, congratulated the beginning of year 1397 in Solar Hijri calendar and the ancient Nowruz celebration to the heads of state of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in separate messages, Iranian President’s Press Office reported.