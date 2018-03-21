Presidents of Armenia, Iran exchange congratulations on Nowruz

15:13, 21 Mar 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the spring holiday of Nowruz, wishing him robust health and fruitful activity, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran, President’s Press Office reported.

President Sargsyan expressed the hope that the year 1397 under the Iranian calendar will be a year of progress and achievements for Iran, and a period of long-term and strategic programs for the Armenian-Iranian relationship.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the deeply rooted Armenian-Iranian friendship prompts the two sides to assess at their true value the achievements of the past and live up to the spirit of good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Iran, which are the cradles of civilizations.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, in turn, congratulated the beginning of year 1397 in Solar Hijri calendar and the ancient Nowruz celebration to the heads of state of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in separate messages, Iranian President’s Press Office reported.

In  messages addressing the heads of 9 countries of the region who celebrate Nowruz, President Hassan Rouhani wrote: “Nowruz, this ancient and mysterious celebration, is a great event full of joy and happiness, rising from rich thinking, civilization and culture of our sophisticated predecessors who have left us such precious heritage. Spring and the Nowruz come with their colour and scent to deliver the message of beauty, refreshing and fresh nature, and promise peace and friendship”.

The president expressed hope that by the coming of spring, the world would be accompanied by unanimity and honesty to all human beings, and in particular the people of the region, eradication of ethnic and religious disputes, and to be peaceful and free of any violence, extremism and war.

Dr Rouhani emphasized: “We governments and politicians can be inspired by this feast of beauty and blessing to bring peace, unity and justice for our nations, and work hard to achieve it”.

At the end of his message addressed to the leaders of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the president wished a happy year for the people of these countries.

