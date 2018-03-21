Serj Tankian joins Audioslave to honor Chris Cornell

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian joined surviving Audioslave members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk to perform “Like a Stone” in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday during a Prophets of Rage show. Morello wrote on Instagram, “Thanks @serjtankian for a stunning, emotional, beautiful, chilling tribute to #ChrisCornell tonight in Auckland. #LikeAStone” Tankian also performed with Audioslave’s surviving members last year.

Chris Cornell was posthumously awarded Human Rights Watch’s inaugural Promise Award at a Los Angeles gala in November, with Serj Tankian giving a speech.

“We’re here tonight to honor a compassionate, just and gentle human being who I had the great pleasure to call my friend, Chris Cornell,” Tankian said. “His voice was always honest, caring and real. It’s difficult to successfully lie through art. The man himself was always honest, caring and real.”

Tankian also talked about Cornell’s theme song for The Promise, a 2016 film about the Armenian genocide. “When Chris learned that all the proceeds from the film were ultimately going to be donated to charitable organizations, he also made the decision to donate all of his proceeds from the song to support refugees and children.”

Vicky Cornell, Kim Thayil, and Matt Cameron accepted the award on Chris Cornell’s behalf.