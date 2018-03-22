26th group of Peace Corps volunteers arrived to Armenia

12:45, 22 Mar 2018
Off

Last night 42 American Peace Corps Volunteers have arrived to Armenia. The Volunteers form the 26th group of Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in our country. With the addition of this new group, currently there are approximately 110 Peace Corps Volunteers serving in rural villages and towns throughout all of the regions of Armenia. The Volunteers have come to Armenia with two year commitment to work as English language teachers in schools, as well as in NGOs. 

Before coming to Armenia, the Volunteers have participated in a virtual online course and they have learnt the Armenian alphabet and some elementary Armenian words and phrases. 

Before the Volunteers start their service in Armenia, they will have a 3-month training to learn the Armenian language and culture, as well as to develop their technical skills. During these three months the Volunteers will live in Ararat marz with Armenian families. After the completion of the training, the Volunteers will officially be sworn-in and depart for their communities throughout all of the regions of Armenia.

The United States Peace Corps was founded in 1961 by John F. Kennedy to strengthen world peace and friendship. The Peace Corps started its activities in Armenia in 1992 at the invitation of the Government of Armenia. Over the past 26 years more than 1,000 Volunteers have served in Armenia.

