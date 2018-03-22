Armenian government okays ratification of Armenia-EU deal

The Armenian Government today approved the ratification of the new Armenia-EU deal.

The executive decided at a sitting today that the draft law on ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the Government of the Republic of Armenia, on the one hand, and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other hand, is urgent.

The bill will now be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed the CEPA on November 24.