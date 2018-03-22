Creative Armenia unites filmmakers and legal experts for human rights summit

11:34, 22 Mar 2018
Off

Asbarez – Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction—a groundbreaking UCLA summit on confronting human rights issues through entertainment. The daylong event at the Hammer Museum concluded with the presentation of the first annual Promise Institute Award for Contribution to Human Rights through the Arts to Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.

“None of us knew this would spark this crazy movement,” Sorvino said, in a personal and revealing acceptance speech during which, in the presence of her father, Paul Sorvino, she reflected in depth on her experiences with Harvey Weinstein and others that culminated in the #TimesUp and #MeToo movement. “Something happened in our hearts where we said, ‘We have to tell the truth.’”

The panels featured acclaimed social impact filmmakers Ed Zwick (Blood Diamond), Terry George (Hotel Rwanda, The Promise), Reginald Hudlin (Marshall), Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight), Evgeny Afineefsky (Cries from Syria, Winter on Fire), alongside producers Dr. Eric Esrailian (The Promise) and Michael Medavoy (Zodiac), actress Angela Sarafyan (Westworld, 1915), social impact producer Bonnia Abaunza, and entertainment legal experts Gabriel Brakin (Participant Media), Daniel M. Mayeda, and Kelli Sager.

“Good intentions are easy,” said Alec Mouhibian, VP of Productions at Creative Armenia, who moderated the panel titled Art and War: Creating Human Rights Films. “Transmuting them into truthful, riveting, unpredictable stories about important subjects – not so easy. Our talented panelists offered us a golden look into how they’ve managed to craft and create effective entertainment amid monumental challenges.”

The event was hosted by Creative Armenia, the Promise Institute for Human Rights at the UCLA School of Law, and the Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Each of the three panels focused on different categories of challenge and opportunity in social impact filmmaking – legal and ethical, production and business, and finally, the creative process itself. Discussion was frank, trenchant, and often intense as it touched upon events current and historical.

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

OSCE Permanent Representatives sum up visit to South Caucasus

15:47, 23 Jun 2018

Artsakh forces repel Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

14:40, 23 Jun 2018

ANCA calls for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase Bell 412 helicopters

22:02, 22 Jun 2018

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

18:45, 22 Jun 2018

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

18:36, 22 Jun 2018

Daily Mail: Inside Armenia's hand-crafted jaw-dropping cave

16:42, 22 Jun 2018

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

15:59, 22 Jun 2018

Taner Akcam: Armenian Genocide denial can only be defeated politically

15:15, 22 Jun 2018

Armenia willing to assume greater engagement with the EU, Foreign Minister says

14:24, 22 Jun 2018

Portraits by Yousuf Karsh to be showcased at Dayton Art Institute

12:48, 22 Jun 2018

View all news

News in pictures

OSCE Permanent Representatives sum up visit to South Caucasus

Artsakh forces repel Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

ANCA calls for Congressional inquiry into reports that Azerbaijan will showcase Bell 412 helicopters

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down Costa Rica

Armenian Electoral Code discussed at the Venice Commission

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia