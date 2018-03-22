Henrikh Mkhitaryan receives Armenia’s Player of the Year award

13:15, 22 Mar 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan today received his award as Armenia’s Player of the Year 2017 at a ceremony held at the Football Academy of Armenia.

This is the 8th time the Armenia captain wins Player of the Year award and the seventh in a row.

“It’s always pleasant to be the first. It was great pleasure for me to receive this award.  I will be trying to be the first in the coming years, as well,” Mkhitaryan told reporters after the award ceremony.

Mkhitaryan is a hero for many children. “I have also been a child, and I know how it feels. I have also had heroes I have tried to be like a certain footballer,” he said.

“It’s a great honor, as it means you have achieved something for this country, for people that follow you. I’m only glad to be a hero for children,” he added.

Mkhitaryan said the team will be trying to win the two upcoming matches, despite the expected tactical and squad changes. “It should in no way affect the wish to win, and we’ll try to make fans happy,” Henrikh said.

Tigran Barseghyan picked up second place with 35 points, while Varazdat Haroyan came in at third with 25 points , but Mkhitaryan won by a landslide, recording 190 points.
