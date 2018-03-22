Latvian Parliament supports ratification of Armenia-EU deal at first reading

20:46, 22 Mar 2018
Off

The Latvian Saeima without any opposition conceptually supported the Armenia- EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, (CEPA) after the 1st reading, Armenia’s  Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.

The bill on the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States on the one hand and the Republic of Armenia on the other, now needs to pass the second reading expected to take place in April.

“The new agreement is expected to intensify cooperation between the European Union and Armenia, including strengthening political dialogue and improving cooperation in other fields,” the authors of the bill in the Foreign Ministry said, according to the Saeima’s official website. 

“The agreement contains a trade chapter and it is expected that the new regulation will improve the conditions for bilateral trade between the European Union and Armenia, will provide a better regulatory environment for entrepreneurs in the areas of trade in goods and services, establishment and management of companies, capital movements, public procurement, intellectual property rights, sustainable development and competition,” says in the annotation to the draft law.

The agreement also contains rules on cooperation in areas such as transport, energy, health, the environment, climate change, taxes, education and culture, employment and social affairs, banks and insurance, industrial policy, agriculture and rural development, tourism, research and innovation, and the development of raw materials extraction The agreement will also apply to judicial cooperation, the rule of law, money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the fight against organized crime and corruption.

