Six dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic

15:13, 22 Mar 2018
Off

Six people have been killed in an explosion at chemical plant in the Czech Republic, the BBC reports.

The blast happened about at a Unipetrol facility in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital, Prague.

“We have received information about six dead and several others seriously injured,” regional fire service spokeswoman Vladimira Kerekova told CTK news agency.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

It is thought to have struck at about 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on the northern outskirts of the town. Police said residents were not believed to be in danger.

