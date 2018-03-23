Hripsime Arakelyan appointed Director of State Musical Chamber Theater

Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan has appointed Hripsime Arakelyan as Director of the State Musical Chamber Theater.

She was named winner of the competition for the vacant position. Four candidates were vying for the post.

Born in Yerevan in 1978, Hripsime Arakelyan graduated from the Faculty of Philology of the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan.

In 2008 she graduated from the Public Administration Academy of the Republic of Armenia.

Hripsime Arakelyan worked at Ar, Hay TV, Kentron TV and Public TV. From 2011 to 2016 she headed the news program of Public Radio of Armenia. From December 2016 to August 2017 she worked as Head of Public Relations Department of RA Government.