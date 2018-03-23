LA Councilmember Mitch Englander rescinds recognition certificate to Azerbaijani group

10:07, 23 Mar 2018
Off
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch Englander (CD 12) has rescinded a certificate of recognition, which he sent to the recently-formed California Azerbaijan Friendship Association. This follows a meeting with representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America North San Fernando Valley chapter earlier this month.
The ANCA representatives, who met with Englander in his district office on March 1, expressed their dismay that he had sent a “Certificate of Recognition” to an organization that represents a nation that is hostile toward Armenia as well as the Armenian Diaspora.
Councilmember Englander was very apologetic regarding this matter. In addition to his apology, Councilmember Englander promised to send a letter to CAFA rescinding his certificate. The ANCA North San Fernando Valley Chapter has received a copy of the letter that the Councilmember sent to CAFA.
“We get hundreds of requests for certificates and in this case, a junior member of my staff generated this particular one without my approval,” explained Englander in his letter to CAFA.
“As a member of the Los Angeles City Council, I go out of my way to support all communities of Los Angeles and to maintain strong relationships with all of our residents to the fullest of my abilities, and so does my staff. When it comes to relationships with foreign governments, however, my conscience demands a higher level of scrutiny. In this case, I have deep concerns about the continuing pattern of human rights violations and corruption by the authoritarian regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and especially about the regime’s threats of war and violence against its neighbors in Armenia and Artsakh,” Englander told the Azerbaijani organization.
Englander told the ANCA representatives that he will watch the documentary, “Architects of Denial,” which describes the atrocities committed by Turkey and Azerbaijan against Armenia and will co-host a public viewing of the documentary. He also agreed to speak at an Armenian Genocide commemoration event to be held at the North San Fernando Valley Armenian Center on April 20.
The meeting ended on a friendly note and the ANCA-WR was gratified that the Councilmember was so receptive to its concerns.  Councilmember Englander has had a long and friendly relationship with the local Armenian community and the ANCA-WR in particular. Everyone who attended the meeting was satisfied with the result.
In attendance at the meeting were representatives of the ANCA North San Fernando Valley Local Board Kevin Boyadjian, Nichan Kulukian, and Greg Mazmanian as well as ANCA-WR’s Government Relations Coordinator Serob Abrahamian.

Comments

Recent News

Charles Aznavour on Armenia, Karabakh, Francophonie and his path top diplomacy

13:54, 23 Mar 2018

Australian lawmakers passes resolution declaring solidarity with Artsakh

12:36, 23 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan to Ibrahimovic: Show must go on in Hollywood!

11:07, 23 Mar 2018

Trump replaces National Security Adviser HR McMaster with John Bolton

10:54, 23 Mar 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United

23:46, 22 Mar 2018

Latvian Parliament supports ratification of Armenia-EU deal at first reading

20:46, 22 Mar 2018

March 22 observed as World Water Day

19:01, 22 Mar 2018

Ukraine detains war hero Savchenko over suspected coup plot

18:28, 22 Mar 2018

Charges have been dropped against most Turkish officers in D.C. clash

17:46, 22 Mar 2018

Armenian government okays ratification of Armenia-EU deal

16:39, 22 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Charles Aznavour on Armenia, Karabakh, Francophonie and his path top diplomacy

Australian lawmakers passes resolution declaring solidarity with Artsakh

Mkhitaryan to Ibrahimovic: Show must go on in Hollywood!

Trump replaces National Security Adviser HR McMaster with John Bolton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia