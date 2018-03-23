Mkhitaryan to Ibrahimovic: Show must go on in Hollywood!

11:07, 23 Mar 2018
Off

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba  have led the goodbyes to former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his release from the club.

United terminated Ibrahimovic’s contract on Thursday, with the Sweden icon expected to agree a deal with MLS side LA Galaxy to prolong his distinguished career.

“Show must go on in Hollywood,” Mkhitaryan said. “It has been an honour to know you, Genius! All the best in USA @Ibra_official.”


Pogba led the tributes to the striker after his departure was confirmed. “You’ll be missed Lion, wish you all the best,” Pogba wrote on Twitter, including a clip of Ibrahimovic comparing himself to the animal.

