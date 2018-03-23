Preparations for upcoming Francophone Economic Forum discussed in Paris

14:11, 23 Mar 2018
Off

On March 22, a high-level preparatory meeting for the Francophone Economic Forum to be held in Armenia on October 10 within the framework of the 17th Summit of La Francophonie took place in Paris. The meeting was attended by Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, Chairman-in-Office of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie; Henry Rabary-Njaka, Foreign Minister of Madagascar, which chairs the OIF; Michaëlle Jean, Secretary General of La Francophonie; Pierre Gattaz, President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF).

Presenting Armenia’s initiative to hold an Economic Forum, Edward Nalbandian highlighted that the main goal is to create a permanently operating network of francophone businessmen. Armenia’s Foreign Minister outlined the mission of the network, which would be the establishment and development of institutional, professional ties between francophone entrepreneurs, businessmen and their unifying organizations, promotion of favourable conditions for entrepreneurship, encouraging mutual investments aimed at economic development of La Francophonie countries. Edward Nalbandian added that it is planned to create network’s digital platform, as a framework for exchanges of best practices and positive experiences.

sdr

Foreign Minister of Armenia identified the following as the topics for discussion at the Forum: implementation of infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring the sustainable development; improvement of management in the areas of energy, including renewable energy, communication and transportation, as well as water resources; increasing the efficiency of agricultural and food production; promotion of cooperation in the field of digital and high technologies; advancement of entrepreneurial activity of women and youth, as well as encouragement of vocational education.

Foreign Minister noted that heads of international and regional economic structures, a limited number of renowned businessmen from the entire francophone world will be invited to the Forum. Minister Nalbandian informed the participants of the meeting that the Economic Forum is planned to be held in Tsaghkadzor, one of the picturesque places in Armenia. Foreign Minister of Armenia informed that the participants of the Forum will be invited to the inauguration ceremony of the Summit of La Francophonie on October 11.

The participants of the meeting welcomed Armenia’s initiative on organizing Francophone Economic Forum and the related proposals, expressing readiness to provide assistance in works towards both organizing the forum and establishing the network of francophone businessmen.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia to join Earth Hour campaign on March 24

18:29, 23 Mar 2018

France hostage crisis: Police shoot supermarket gunman

17:52, 23 Mar 2018

Czech Airlines launching regular Prague-Yerevan flights

16:18, 23 Mar 2018

Hripsime Arakelyan appointed Director of State Musical Chamber Theater

15:10, 23 Mar 2018

Charles Aznavour on Armenia, Karabakh, Francophonie and his path to diplomacy

13:54, 23 Mar 2018

Australian lawmakers passes resolution declaring solidarity with Artsakh

12:36, 23 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan to Ibrahimovic: Show must go on in Hollywood!

11:07, 23 Mar 2018

Trump replaces National Security Adviser HR McMaster with John Bolton

10:54, 23 Mar 2018

LA Councilmember Mitch Englander rescinds recognition certificate to Azerbaijani group

10:07, 23 Mar 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United

23:46, 22 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia to join Earth Hour campaign on March 24

France hostage crisis: Police shoot supermarket gunman

Czech Airlines launching regular Prague-Yerevan flights

Hripsime Arakelyan appointed Director of State Musical Chamber Theater

Charles Aznavour on Armenia, Karabakh, Francophonie and his path to diplomacy

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia