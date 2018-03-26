Armenia’s President offers condolences over deadly fire in Russia’s Kemerovo

President Serzh Sargsyan offered condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation over the tragic fire in Kemerovo that claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children.

The President of Armenia extended sincere condolences to the Russian President and the fraternal people of Russia.

Serzh Sargsyan asked Vladimir Putin to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

A fire broke out in the Winter Cherry shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, killing at least 56 people, many of them children.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign affairs, there are Armenians among the casualties.