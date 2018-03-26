Artsakh FM receives Hans-Jochen Schmidt, Board Member of German-Armenian Forum

On March 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Board Member of the German-Armenian Forum, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Hans-Jochen Schmidt.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister touched upon the current stage of the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, the process of reforms underway in Artsakh, as well as the achievements reached in the establishment and development of foreign relations.