At least 48 killed in shopping mall fire in Russia’s Kemerovo

08:52, 26 Mar 2018
Off

A fire broke out Sunday in the ‘Winter Cherry’ shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo, killing at least 48 people, including children, Sputnik reported.

The tragedy saw a social media blast as people shared their stories as well as video and photos from inside the building.

The first reports of the fire began around noon on Sunday, and police cordoned off the area and began evacuations. Preliminary reports revealed that four children had been killed due to gas poisoning.

A further 27 people are missing and as many as 41 children may be among the victims, Russian officials say.

The blaze started on an upper floor of the Winter Cherry complex while many of the victims were in cinema halls.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but authorities have launched an investigation.

