New opportunities for Syrian-Armenian youth

14:53, 26 Mar 2018
Off

the World Council of Churches (WCC) Armenian Round Table Foundation (ART) and “Aleppo” Compatriotic Charitable Organization (Aleppo-NGO) launched their new joint project: “Better Future for Syrian-Armenian Youth” with participation of more than 60 Syrian-Armenian youth representatives.

“There have been many Syrian-Armenian youth projects implemented over the years in Armenia”, said Sarkis Balkhian, executive director of Aleppo-NGO, during his opening remarks. “But this one is unique because the youth has an opportunity to choose the specific training programs, seminars, conferences, and activities they are most interested in and have the need for”.

Rubina Devrikyan, a representative of WCC Armenian Round Table Foundation, introduced the goals of the project and added that “Better Future for Syrian-Armenian Youth” will not only include trainings and seminars but also small scholarships, pilgrimages and camps for Syrian-Armenian students, fellows, and interns in need. Moreover, they will also have an opportunity to have joint activities with local Armenian youth to facilitate integration.

After a group of experts presented over fifteen training and capacity building program opportunities to the youth, more than 60 Syrian-Armenian high school and university students as well as young professionals cast their votes to choose the top five activities and training programs they wish to partake in.

The “Better future for Syrian-Armenian Youth” program aims to empower Syrian-Armenian youth, who escaped the ongoing conflict in Syria and settled in Armenia, through training and capacity building activities. The project also aims to facilitate the deepening of relations between Syrian and local Armenian youth through joint activities.

Comments

Recent News

Regular Consultations between Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministries

13:57, 26 Mar 2018

Yura Movsisyan joins Swedish side Djurgården

12:43, 26 Mar 2018

Armenia's President offers condolences over deadly fire in Russia's Kemerovo

12:25, 26 Mar 2018

Armenians among casualties of Russian mall fire

12:04, 26 Mar 2018

Three Armenians elected to Dutch local self-government bodies

11:39, 26 Mar 2018

Gallery Z’s newest exhibit to feature Armenian artists

10:45, 26 Mar 2018

At least 48 killed in shopping mall fire in Russia's Kemerovo

08:52, 26 Mar 2018

Armenia to join Earth Hour campaign on March 24

18:29, 23 Mar 2018

France hostage crisis: Police shoot supermarket gunman

17:52, 23 Mar 2018

Czech Airlines launching regular Prague-Yerevan flights

16:18, 23 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Regular Consultations between Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministries

Yura Movsisyan joins Swedish side Djurgården

Armenia's President offers condolences over deadly fire in Russia's Kemerovo

Armenians among casualties of Russian mall fire

Three Armenians elected to Dutch local self-government bodies

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia