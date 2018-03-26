No Armenians among Kemerovo mall fire victims

18:14, 26 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: TASS

 

According to preliminary data of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no Armenians among the victims of the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping mall in Russia’s Kemerovo, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The Ministry earlier quoted the Armenian Embassy in Russia as saying there were Armenians among casualties.

At least 64 people, many of them children, have been confirmed dead in the fire wiped across the shopping complex on Sunday.

