Regular Consultations between Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministries

13:57, 26 Mar 2018
Off

On March 26, regular consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh. From the Artsakh side, Vice-Ministers of Foreign Affairs Armine Alexanyan and Felix Khachatryan, as well as staffers of the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry and from the Republic of Armenia Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan participated in the consultations. 

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation between the two Ministries in the frameworks of international organizations and outlined the steps to be taken to further expand and deepen the cooperation. 

In the framework of the consultations the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Ashot Hovakimyan. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted with satisfaction the productive cooperation between the two Ministries and stressed the importance of holding such consultations on regular basis in terms of implementing a coordinated policy on various foreign policy issues and addressing matters of pan-Armenian importance.

