Armenians among casualties of Russian mall fire

Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP
Further details will be provided.
.@armembrus-ի տվյալներով` #ՌԴ #Կեմերովո քաղաքի «Զիմնյայա Վիշնյա» առևտրի կենտրոնում տեղի ունեցած հրդեհի հետևանքով տուժածների շրջանում կան հայեր: Լրացուցիչ տեղեկություն կհայտնենք հավելյալ:
— MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) March 26, 2018
At least 56 people have died in a fire that tore through Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment complex Sunday, TASS reported.
“According to preliminary information, the roof collapsed in two cinemas,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and authorities have launched an investigation.
Comments