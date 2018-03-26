Armenians among casualties of Russian mall fire

Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

There Are Armenians among casualties of the shopping mall fire in Russia’s coal-mining city of Kemerovo, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Further details will be provided.

.@armembrus-ի տվյալներով` #ՌԴ #Կեմերովո քաղաքի «Զիմնյայա Վիշնյա» առևտրի կենտրոնում տեղի ունեցած հրդեհի հետևանքով տուժածների շրջանում կան հայեր: Լրացուցիչ տեղեկություն կհայտնենք հավելյալ: — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) March 26, 2018

At least 56 people have died in a fire that tore through Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment complex Sunday, TASS reported.

“According to preliminary information, the roof collapsed in two cinemas,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and authorities have launched an investigation.