Armenians among casualties of Russian mall fire

12:04, 26 Mar 2018
Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

 

 There Are Armenians among casualties of the shopping mall fire in Russia’s coal-mining city of Kemerovo, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Further details will be provided.

At least 56 people have died in a fire that tore through Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment complex Sunday, TASS reported.

“According to preliminary information, the roof collapsed in two cinemas,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and authorities have launched an investigation.

