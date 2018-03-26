US to expel 60 Russian diplomats

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats over the ex-spy poisoning case in the UK, the BBC reported.

Germany and France have also announced they are each expelling four Russian diplomats.

Various other European countries are reported to be following suit.

EU leaders agreed last week it was highly likely Russia was behind the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK.

The US will also order the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, according to Reuters new agency.