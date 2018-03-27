Armenia, Russia in talks over deployment of police units in Gyumri Military Base

14:48, 27 Mar 2018
Off

Russia and Armenia are in talks to solve the issue of forming military police units in the Russian military base deployed in Armenia from legal standpoint, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“There will be no changes in the staff of the 102nd military base, unless a corresponding legal agreement is reached,” he said.

Press office of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces reported Monday that military police units are to be formed in the Russian military base deployed in Armenia.

It further informed that recruitment will be performed by military psychologists from officers, sergeants and soldiers serving under contract.

Russia’s 102nd Military Base is deployed in Gyumri. In August 2010, Russia and Armenia prolonged the contract for deployment of the military base until 2044. The base is equipped with S 300, Buk M1-2 missile systems, MiG 29 fighters, Mi 8MT military transport aircraft and Mi 24P attack helicopters.

Comments

