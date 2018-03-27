Australian MP remembers the Armenian Genocide in Parliament

Federal Member for Goldstein, Tim Wilson rose in the Australian Parliament on 27th March 2018 and remembered the Armenian Genocide, paying particular attention to the relief efforts made by Australians to aid the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reported.

A delegation from the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) was present in the Federation Chamber as Wilson, who is of Armenian heritage, started his 90-second Member Statement by stating: “Today we acknowledge the incredible contribution of Victorians and Australians toward the relief funds to aid the victims—the families, children and orphans—of the Armenian Genocide.”