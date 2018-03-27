German lawmaker Cem Özdemir awarded Armenia’s Mkhitar Gosh medal

Bundestag Member, Greens Party Co-Chair Cem Özdemir, was awarded Armenia’s Mkhitar Gosh Medal for significant contribution for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide at a ceremony in the Armenian Embassy in Berlin.

Armenia’s Ambassador Ashot Smbatyan noted in his opening remarks that “Özdemir has proved with his work that in the present days tolerance and courage have greater significance in establishing mutual understanding between peoples than nationalist calls or isolation from other countries.”

Attending the event were high-ranking German government officials, MPs and foreign envoys.

In 2016 Özdemir initiated a resolution in the Bundestag that officially recognized the 1915 massacres as genocide.