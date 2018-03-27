Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal teammates struggle to spell his name

To celebrate the launch of our new JG app game Word Match, we enlisted the help of @mertesacker to put @RobHolding95 and @Ains_7 spelling skills to the test 👨‍🏫 Watch the full video here 👉https://t.co/w8GOWLBT8i and make sure you enter our competition… #JGEaster 🐣 pic.twitter.com/FOQ5h58fld — Junior Gunners (@JuniorGunners) March 26, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s new Arsenal teammates have learned quickly how to play alongside the Armenian midfielder, ESPN reported.

Learning how to spell his name, though, is a bit more tricky.

Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both failed miserably at that task when put to the test by Per Mertesacker in a video to help launch a new “Word Match” game in the Junior Gunners app.

Despite Mertesacker’s best attempts to help out, neither Holding nor Maitland-Niles could figure out just where to play the H in the Armenian’s name.

They could spell the name of fellow January signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, however, although they came up short on several other different names of club legends and Arsenal Women players.

Maitland-Niles finished the test with a paltry score of four out of 11. Holding did slightly better, with seven correct names.

Good thing Wojciech Szczesny has left the club, or things would have been really tricky.